Boost to coronavirus testing capacity announced

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said businesses, research institutes and universities are coming together in a new alliance to increase testing capacity for frontline workers.

He says the new initiative will help prove if it is safe for a worker to go back to the frontline.

In the UK daily briefing, Mr Gove also revealed the rate of infection in the UK has been doubling every three to four days.

He chaired the announcement after the prime minister tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

