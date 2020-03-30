The artist keeping kids creative at home for free
Video

The Marvel Spiderman artist teaching children in Ireland to draw

Irish artist Will Sliney is keeping thousands of kids entertained with daily drawing challenges.

He set up a #wewilldraw challenge in early March to help families while schools were closed.

Best known for his Spiderman drawings for Marvel, his initiative has really taken off.

Produced and edited by Larissa Kennelly

