Coronavirus: Grounded planes fill airport runways
Major airports around the UK have been left almost empty as demand for air travel has plummeted following the coronavirus outbreak.
Various travel bans have caused many airlines to massively scale back flights, resulting in abandoned terminal buildings and planes sitting on runways.
30 Mar 2020
