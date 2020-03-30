Test shows Grenfell cladding not the only type to burn easily

Video

The owners of tall buildings face pressure to continue removing dangerous cladding, despite coronavirus, after a new fire test showed how quickly flames can spread.

Cladding previously deemed safer than that used at Grenfell Tower burned almost as rapidly as the aluminium and plastic panels blamed for the disaster.

A video of the new test, passed to the BBC, shows flames reaching the top of a 9m (30ft) test wall in seven minutes and 45 seconds with temperatures approaching 700C.

The test should last 30 minutes and the temperature recorded should stay below 600C.

The government has asked to see the test results and has commissioned further research.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it had been clear the type of high pressure laminate panel tested, with a fire classification of class C or D, was unsafe and should not be on high-rise buildings.

"We have listened to leaseholders and the Government has recently announced a £1bn fund to remediate high-rise buildings with unsafe cladding."

