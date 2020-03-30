Social distancing is helping: Chief science adviser

Media player
Coronavirus: Less contact with people is helping, says chief science adviser
The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, has said social distancing and self-isolation is helping to prevent the spread of coronavirus, however it's still too early to know exactly how long the measures will have to stay in place.
30 Mar 2020
