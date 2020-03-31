Family goes viral with lockdown Les Mis adaptation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Family goes viral with lockdown Les Mis song adaptation
A UK family has gone viral with their self-isolation adaptation of a song from the musical Les Miserables.
The Marsh family, from Kent, have told BBC Breakfast how their parody of One Day More came about – and the story behind their family argument in the video.
They spoke to presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52106893/coronavirus-family-goes-viral-with-lockdown-les-mis-song-adaptationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window