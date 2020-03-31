Family goes viral with lockdown Les Mis adaptation
Coronavirus: Family goes viral with lockdown Les Mis song adaptation

A UK family has gone viral with their self-isolation adaptation of a song from the musical Les Miserables.

The Marsh family, from Kent, have told BBC Breakfast how their parody of One Day More came about – and the story behind their family argument in the video.

They spoke to presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin.

  • 31 Mar 2020
