Coronavirus' 'minimum wage heroes'
While most have been told to stay at home to fight coronavirus, some low-paid key workers in hospitals, supermarkets and other workplaces must risk their health to keep the country running.
Viewers in the UK can watch Panorama: Lockdown UK on the BBC iPlayer.
01 Apr 2020
