First of thousands more ventilators due 'next week'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove: First of thousands more NHS ventilators due 'next week'
The NHS will receive the "first of thousands" of new ventilators next week, Michael Gove says.
Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, the cabinet office minister also said "rapid clinical trials" of drugs including anti-malarials are under way.
Read more: C Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52111390/michael-gove-first-of-thousands-more-nhs-ventilators-due-next-weekRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window