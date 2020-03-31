First of thousands more ventilators due 'next week'
Michael Gove: First of thousands more NHS ventilators due 'next week'

The NHS will receive the "first of thousands" of new ventilators next week, Michael Gove says.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, the cabinet office minister also said "rapid clinical trials" of drugs including anti-malarials are under way.

  31 Mar 2020
