Coronavirus: Transforming London's ExCeL centre into Nightingale hospital
Timelapse footage has captured the transformation of London's ExCeL centre into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.
The Nightingale Hospital is expected to be operational by the end of the week.
Five hundred beds are already in place and there is space for another 3,500.
01 Apr 2020
