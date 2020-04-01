Media player
Coronavirus: Time for banks to repay the favour to taxpayers
Business secretary Alok Sharma says it would be "completely unacceptable" if banks were refusing to help good businesses facing financial difficulty due to coronavirus.
Mr Sharma referred to the the support financial institutions received from the taxpayer following the 2008 financial crisis.
01 Apr 2020
