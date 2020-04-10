Fraudsters 'profiting from coronavirus'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus tests and masks sold by fraudsters online

British firms and individuals have lost more than £1.86m to coronavirus-related fraud since the crisis began, police have revealed - most of that to bogus companies selling non-existent products like masks and sanitisers.

A BBC investigation has found criminals in West Africa have set up hundreds of these scam websites in the last month, targeting businesses, hospitals and care homes seeking to buy in bulk.

Reporting by Angus Crawford

Camera by Tony Smith

  • 10 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: Health myths to ignore