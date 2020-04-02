Media player
These are the hands - by Michael Rosen, poem read by Sophie Raworth
BBC presenter Sophie Raworth reads These Are The Hands by Michael Rosen.
The former children's laureate is currently in intensive care in hospital, with suspected coronavirus.
The poem is published in These Are The Hands: Poems from the Heart of the NHS. All proceeds from the book will go to the NHS Charities Covid Appeal.
02 Apr 2020
