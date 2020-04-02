Clap for Carers: UK applauds key workers
People across the UK have taken part in a second "Clap for Carers" tribute, saluting NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Delivery drivers, supermarket staff, care workers and bin collectors were among those honoured by the nation.

