Wales claps for virus health and social workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus in Wales: Public applauds health and social care staff

People across Wales have taken part in a national applause of thanks for health and social care workers helping in the fight against coronavirus.

For the second week, people took to the streets and clapped to show their support at 20:00 BST on Thursday.

Emergency services, public authorities and the Welsh Government were among organisations that turned buildings blue in tribute to key workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: UK applauds coronavirus health workers