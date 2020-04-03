Media player
Coronavirus: UK trialling existing and new medicines
The health secretary has explained how the government is looking into repurposing existing medication to help treat coronavirus.
Speaking in the daily coronavirus press briefing, Matt Hancock detailed three types of national clinical trials – adding that one had been put together in nine days.
He was joined by Professor Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.
Read more: Health secretary calls for more UK trial volunteers
