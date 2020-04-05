Media player
Coronavirus: ‘I’m digging graves for people who are still living’
As local councils prepare for coronavirus deaths, Clive Kalber has been asked by his local parish in Cornwall to dig extra graves.
Video journalist: Tony Smith
05 Apr 2020
