Coronavirus: 'I know lockdown is challenging' says Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said the coronavirus restrictions aren't easy, but has urged people to respect the government guidelines to stop the disease from spreading.

He was speaking at a news conference ahead of a weekend forecast for warmer weather - with the concern that crowds will be drawn out-of-doors.

  • 04 Apr 2020
