Coronavirus: How a church sings when the choir can't meet
Easter is approaching but all Christian churches in the UK are closed to public worship because of coronavirus restrictions.
However All Souls Church in central London has designed a weekly online service complete with music and hymns.
The BBC's Religion Editor Martin Bashir has been talking to Michael Andrews, the man who conducted the choir from their homes.
05 Apr 2020
