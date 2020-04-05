Media player
Police speak to people having beach bbq
Officers on patrol spoke to a pair barbecuing on the beach at Hove on Saturday.
Meanwhile other people were seen in Richmond exercising and enjoying the good weather.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the government has said members of the public should stay at home and not be tempted out by good weather expected over the weekend.
Restrictions state that everybody must stay at home where possible, and only leave if they have a "reasonable excuse".
05 Apr 2020
