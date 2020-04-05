Media player
Coronavirus: 'It's vital we have the equipment we need' say care workers
Care companies providing support for people in their own homes across the UK, have told the BBC that they still don’t have enough personal protective equipment to support older and disabled people in the community safely.
The government said it was working "around the clock" to give the sector the equipment it needs.
05 Apr 2020
