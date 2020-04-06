Media player
Coronavirus: The NHS workers leaving their families to keep us safe
Many healthcare workers have been forced to make difficult decisions because of the coronavirus pandemic - stay at home with their loved ones, or move out so they can still go to work.
Many are living in hotels which are owned by former footballers Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, who are allowing NHS workers to stay for free, if they can't go home.
The gesture has made a huge difference to the staff, as BBC Breakfast's Graham Satchell found out.
06 Apr 2020
