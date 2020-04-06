'Mistake' to talk of next stage from lockdown
Coronavirus: 'Mistake' to talk about next stage of lockdown

Professor Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical advisor, says it is too soon to talk about relaxing restrictions.

At the UK government's daily media briefing, he said it was important to make sure the pandemic had reached its peak first.

