Local radio a lifeline for listeners
Coronavirus: Local radio a lifeline for listeners

For many people the coronavirus lockdown means relying on friends, neighbours and social media. But for those who don't have access to any of that, their local radio station has become a vital tool for support and companionship.

BBC Arts correspondent David Sillito visited BBC Sussex to see how the radio station is making a difference.

  • 06 Apr 2020
