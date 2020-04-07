Doctors surprised with virtual wedding party
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Virtual wedding surprise celebration for doctors

Zoe Davies and Tom Jackson are one of many couples who have had their wedding cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But their friends and family weren't going to let the virus get in the way of celebrating. The groom's brother organised a surprise virtual wedding party for the two doctors instead.

Over 50 households tuned in to wish the couple luck: singing songs, readings poems and prayers, and congratulating them.

  • 07 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Mass masked wedding in the Philippines