Doctors surprised with virtual wedding party

Coronavirus: Virtual wedding surprise celebration for doctors
Zoe Davies and Tom Jackson are one of many couples who have had their wedding cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
But their friends and family weren't going to let the virus get in the way of celebrating. The groom's brother organised a surprise virtual wedding party for the two doctors instead.
Over 50 households tuned in to wish the couple luck: singing songs, readings poems and prayers, and congratulating them.
07 Apr 2020
