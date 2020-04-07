Gove: PM 'receiving the very best care'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson 'receiving the very best care'

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said the prime minister remains in intensive care in London where he is "receiving the very, very best care".

Boris Johnson was moved to the unit on the advice of doctors on Monday evening, after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

  • 07 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Kuenssberg: 'The intensive care changes everything'