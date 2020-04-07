Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus isolation: 'Being with Nana gives me purpose'
Tommy has become his Nana’s full-time carer since the coronavirus lockdown.
He cooks for her and styles her hair and they have even started to enjoy a new hobby together.
BBC Breakfast's Jayne McCubbin has been speaking to them.
-
07 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window