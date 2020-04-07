Sturgeon: We are all willing you on Boris
Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon sends get well message to Boris Johnson

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has sent her best wishes to the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who is currently being treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

