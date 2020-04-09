Wheelchair fitness: Surviving lockdown on wheels

Media player
Wheelchair fitness: Surviving coronavirus lockdown on wheels
With the UK still on lockdown, many people look forward to their daily outdoor exercise.
But what do you do if you use a wheelchair?
The BBC’s Frank Gardner, who was shot and partly paralysed in 2004, shows us how he’s keeping fit on two wheels.
Filmed by Melissa and Sasha Gardner
