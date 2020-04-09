Milk poured down drains as crisis hits farms

Video

Some dairy farmers are having to throw away thousands of litres of fresh milk due to disruption to the supply chain caused by coronavirus.

There’s concern that some dairy farms may go out of a business, which could result in a milk shortage when demand returns after the pandemic.

The National Farmers' Union has called for a crisis meeting with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs "to take immediate steps to ensure the sustainability of the dairy sector".

The BBC spoke to one farmer based in the West Midlands.

Shot and edited by Kevin Church