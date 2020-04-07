Media player
Coronavirus: Raab confident the Prime Minister will 'pull through'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the prime minister remained in good spirits while in intensive care.
Downing Street confirmed earlier that Boris Johnson was in a stable condition at St Thomas' Hospital and did not need to be on a ventilator.
Read more: Raab 'confident' PM will recover from coronavirus
07 Apr 2020
