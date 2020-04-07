'Possible we're beginning to see curve flattening'

Video

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK "could be moving in the right direction", the government's chief scientific adviser has said.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing, Sir Patrick Vallance said it was "possible that we're beginning to see... the curve flattening".

He added, however, it would be another "week or so" before he could be sure.

