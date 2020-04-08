PM 'sitting up in bed' in intensive care
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is 'sitting up in bed'

Boris Johnson has been "sitting up in bed" and engaging with hospital staff as he continues to be treated for coronavirus.

The prime minister spent a second night in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing, Chancellor Rishi Sunak paid tribute to his friend Mr Johnson adding his condition was a reminder the virus was "indiscriminate".

