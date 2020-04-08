PM 'sitting up in bed' in intensive care

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is 'sitting up in bed'
Boris Johnson has been "sitting up in bed" and engaging with hospital staff as he continues to be treated for coronavirus.
The prime minister spent a second night in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London.
Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing, Chancellor Rishi Sunak paid tribute to his friend Mr Johnson adding his condition was a reminder the virus was "indiscriminate".
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window