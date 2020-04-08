'Good news' as virus spread 'not accelerating'
Video

Coronavirus spread 'not accelerating', says deputy chief scientific advisor

The spread of coronavirus in the UK is "not accelerating", says the deputy chief scientific advisor.

In Wednesday's briefing at Downing Street, Prof Angela McLean showed graphs she said showed "good" and "encouraging" signs about the battle to slow the spread of the virus.

Despite this, Prof McLean said the number of deaths is expected to keep rising even after "the curve has flattened" for other indicators about the outbreak.

