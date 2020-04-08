Tears and worries as a care home faces coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Tears and worries as a Belfast care home faces the virus
Outbreaks of coronavirus cases in care homes have led to calls for more testing, and greater protection for staff looking after elderly residents.
Staff are under pressure and have become a lifeline for families separated from loved ones by restrictions on visits.
BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy talks to staff, and relatives of residents, from a Belfast care home which has seen a number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases.
08 Apr 2020
