Coronavirus: William and Kate video call key workers' children
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge video-called the children of key workers at Casterton Primary Academy, in Burnley.
The royal couple also thanked the teachers for keeping the school open for children of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic - even during the Easter school holidays.
09 Apr 2020
