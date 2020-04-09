'Maybe, just maybe, he might turn a corner'

Video

Sue Martin, a 49-year-old civil servant, has described the ordeal that she and her teenage children have faced since her husband Mal, 58, was admitted to intensive care.

She and children Wiliam and Hana were able to spend ten minutes with Mal to say their goodbyes.

You can hear the full interview with Sue Martin on the Today programme on BBC Sounds which played out at 1:46 (07: 46BST)