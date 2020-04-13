The bikers fighting coronavirus
Cornwall's coronavirus bikers delivering to the vulnerable

A group of motorbike riders made up of volunteers is helping vulnerable people who are self-isolating in Cornwall.

Bodmin bikers was formed in response to calls for help on social media.

The group has grown quickly and now includes a chef, mechanic and someone working for the emergency services.

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane

  • 13 Apr 2020
