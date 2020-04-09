‘This virus took me and threw me to the floor'

Media player
Coronavirus: Teacher's warning after recovering from Covid-19
Primary school teacher Brian Mephin says it feels "amazing to be around the people you love" after recovering from Covid-19.
Mephin was hospitalised for just under a week and said the virus "took me and threw me to the floor".
09 Apr 2020
