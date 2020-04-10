Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Hancock says PPE distribution a 'Herculean logistical effort'
The Health Secretary has said 742 million pieces of protective equipment have now been distributed to the front line.
The government has announced that an online portal will launch so primary and social care can request what they need.
Responding to a question from the BBC's Health Editor, Hugh Pym, Mr Hancock said: "we're getting the PPE out there but there's clearly a huge task ahead to keep it flowing."
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52248190/coronavirus-hancock-says-ppe-distribution-a-herculean-logistical-effortRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window