PPE distribution a 'Herculean logistical effort'
Coronavirus: Hancock says PPE distribution a 'Herculean logistical effort'

The Health Secretary has said 742 million pieces of protective equipment have now been distributed to the front line.

The government has announced that an online portal will launch so primary and social care can request what they need.

Responding to a question from the BBC's Health Editor, Hugh Pym, Mr Hancock said: "we're getting the PPE out there but there's clearly a huge task ahead to keep it flowing."

  • 10 Apr 2020
