Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The UK's Easter lockdown from above
As temperatures soar across the Easter weekend, people are being urged to stay at home and reduce transmission of Covid-19.
Seen from above, many areas in the UK, normally crowded during sunny weather, seem to be following the government advice.
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window