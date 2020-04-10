The UK's Easter lockdown from above
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The UK's Easter lockdown from above

As temperatures soar across the Easter weekend, people are being urged to stay at home and reduce transmission of Covid-19.

Seen from above, many areas in the UK, normally crowded during sunny weather, seem to be following the government advice.

  • 10 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Follow the rules to avoid outdoor exercise ban'