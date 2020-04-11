Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Sorry if people feel there have been failings' over PPE, says Patel
The home secretary has said she is "sorry if people feel like there have been failings" amid complaints about PPE shortages.
Priti Patel was asked at a Downing Street press briefing if she would apologise to NHS workers after families had blamed the lack of protection equipment for putting lives at risk.
She added the UK government is focused on getting PPE to “everyone in the NHS” and has a "clear plan".
11 Apr 2020
