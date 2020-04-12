What's it like being a teenager during lockdown?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: What's it like being a teenager during lockdown?

As the UK continues its coronavirus measures, three teens in St Albans have shared their experiences of life in lockdown.

Carter Singh, 16, Ella Swann, 17, and Harry Scott, 17, spoke to the BBC's Anna Adams how they're coping.

  • 12 Apr 2020
Go to next video: The UK's Easter lockdown from above