Archbishop delivers Easter message from kitchen
Coronavirus: The Archbishop of Canterbury on his virtual Easter sermon

The traditional Easter Sunday services will have a very different feel this year, as churches observe the rules on social distancing.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the BBC's Andrew Marr about delivering a sermon directly from his kitchen.

  • 12 Apr 2020
