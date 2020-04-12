PM thanks NHS staff for coronavirus recovery

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the NHS staff who treated him for coronavirus in hospital.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Boris Johnson singled out and named two nurses who had stood by his bedside for 48 hours at the most critical time.

He added the doctors and nurses had made decisions that he would be "grateful for [for] the rest of my life".

Mr Johnson spent a week at St Thomas' Hospital and will recover at Chequers before returning to work.

