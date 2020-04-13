Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronarivus: 'I don't want any other family to have to go through this'
Wendy's father fell ill with coronavirus. She tells of the struggle of having him seriously unwell and not being able to visit.
-
13 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52267950/coronarivus-i-don-t-want-any-other-family-to-have-to-go-through-thisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window