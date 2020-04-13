Media player
Dominic Raab: 'We're still not past the peak of this virus'
The government does not expect to make changes to coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week, Dominic Raab has said.
The foreign secretary said the UK's plan "is working" but that "we are still not passed the peak of this virus".
13 Apr 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window