Coronavirus: The wildlife species enjoying lockdown
As the UK enters it fourth week of lockdown, conservationists say they have seen some hidden benefits of the restrictions in the natural world.
With fewer people in urban environments and much less traffic on the roads, scientists say there could be gains particularly for our native mammals.
The BBC's Victoria Gill explains.
14 Apr 2020
