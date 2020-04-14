Media player
Coronavirus: War veteran raises millions for nurses who 'deserve every penny'
Tom Moore, a 99-year-old army veteran who initially aimed to raise £1000 to help the NHS in the fight against coronavirus, has now raised more than £2m.
Tom has no plans on stopping his the fundraising effort and intends to complete more laps of his Bedfordshire garden.
14 Apr 2020
