'Too early' for conclusions on coronavirus response
UK medical experts have said it is "too early" to learn lessons about what could have been done differently in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the daily government briefing, Public Health England's Prof Yvonne Doyle said "we have so much to learn", while NHS England's Prof Stephen Powis said the appropriate time would come to "learn the right lessons".

  • 14 Apr 2020
