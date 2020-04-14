'Frustration' over rising commercial PPE costs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Rising commercial PPE costs 'frustrating', says care home CEO

The rising cost of privately-acquired personal protective equipment (PPE) is putting added pressure on care homes, the CEO of one care home group has told the BBC.

Sam Monaghan, CEO of Methodist Homes, says a secure supply chain from government would mean avoiding inflated prices.

  • 14 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Sorry if people feel there have been failings'