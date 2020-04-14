'Frustration' over rising commercial PPE costs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Rising commercial PPE costs 'frustrating', says care home CEO
The rising cost of privately-acquired personal protective equipment (PPE) is putting added pressure on care homes, the CEO of one care home group has told the BBC.
Sam Monaghan, CEO of Methodist Homes, says a secure supply chain from government would mean avoiding inflated prices.
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52287616/coronavirus-rising-commercial-ppe-costs-frustrating-says-care-home-ceoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window